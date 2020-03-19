Jacksonville North Pulaski School District releases statement on COVID-19

JACKSONVILLE, Ark. — The Superintendent of Jacksonville, Bryan Duffie released a statement today regarding their COVID-19 situation. You can read that information below.

ALL SCHOOLS ARE TO REMAIN CLOSED UNTIL APRIL 17TH

Please refer to previous updates that are posted on our website (www.jnpsd.org) and our social media outlets.

We have received some calls concerning contact with schools. The principals and teachers are available by phone or email. Contact information is found on our website. Because principals are serving as the main contacts for their schools, they may be responding to multiple calls or emails at one time. Please allow them at least 24 hours to follow up with you. If you have not heard from the principal within 24 hours, please email the following persons:

Mr. Gregory Hodges, Assistant Superintendent – Elementary Schools ghodges@jnpsd.org

Dr. Tiffany Bone, Assistant Superintendent – Secondary Schools tbone@jnpsd.org

We will produce a video message to the community in the near future to provide additional updates.