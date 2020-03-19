Jacksonville North Pulaski School District releases statement on COVID-19

JACKSONVILLE, Ark. — The Superintendent of Jacksonville, Bryan Duffie released a statement today regarding their COVID-19 situation. You can read that information below.
ALL SCHOOLS ARE TO REMAIN CLOSED UNTIL APRIL 17TH
Please refer to previous updates that are posted on our website (www.jnpsd.org) and our social media outlets.
We have received some calls concerning contact with schools. The principals and teachers are available by phone or email. Contact information is found on our website. Because principals are serving as the main contacts for their schools, they may be responding to multiple calls or emails at one time. Please allow them at least 24 hours to follow up with you. If you have not heard from the principal within 24 hours, please email the following persons:
- Mr. Gregory Hodges, Assistant Superintendent – Elementary Schools ghodges@jnpsd.org
- Dr. Tiffany Bone, Assistant Superintendent – Secondary Schools tbone@jnpsd.org
We will produce a video message to the community in the near future to provide additional updates.
- Our teachers, principals, and curriculum leaders have been working on teaching and learning plans in case schools remained closed from March 30 forward. Since a state decision has been made to continue the state closure, JNPSD will have new information soon concerning Alternative Methods of Instruction days as well as access to lessons, activities, and other information.
- JNPSD will provide sack lunches through a partnership with the City of Jacksonville. The meals will be distributed throughout sites in the city by the Jacksonville Parks and Recreation Department. Please email Kevin House at khouse@cityofjacksonville.net for information on the daily delivery sites. The general sites the city has used in the past include: Martin Street Youth Center Max Howell Dupree Park Excel Park Northlake Park Chapel Ridge Willow Bend Bobby G Lester Elementary Parking Lot
- JNPSD has partnered with the Clinton Foundation, World Central Kitchen, City of Little Rock, and City of Jacksonville to provide meals for our scholars during spring break and beyond if necessary. Lunch meals will be provided March 23-27 at sites the City of Jacksonville has designated as listed above. Please contact Kevin House if you need additional information.
We will provide additional information in the coming days on meal availability for the extended closure.
- High School Scholars: ACT has decided to reschedule the April 4, 2020 National ACT® test date to June 13 and July 18 test dates. ACT will be notifying registered students directly in the next few days, informing them of the postponement and providing instructions for next steps.
- Spectrum and Comcast are offering FREE internet access during this crisis. Families should call 844-488-8395 to enroll with Spectrum or 855-846-8376 to enroll with Comcast.
- The Arkansas Department of Education has COVID-19 resources available for your review at the following web address: http://dese.ade.arkansas.gov/divisions/communications/covid-19information.
- Please follow all safeguards as recommended by the Arkansas Department of Health. Please remember to follow the basic healthy habits that have been repeatedly shared: frequent hand-washing, limit physical greetings, practice social distancing, and call your doctor or use the Department of Health/UAMS websites if you need medical advice.
Medical Support: a. Healthy.Arkansas.gov – current information from the Arkansas Department of Health b. 1-800-803-7847 – 24 hour hotline for COVID-19 questions c. uamshealth.com – 24-hour digital connection to healthcare professionals – UAMS d. 1-800 -743-3616 – 24-hour hotline for issues related to children’s health – ACH
JNPSD will communicate with school community members as soon as updated information becomes available. Thank you for your support and understanding.