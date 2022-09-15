JACKSONVILLE, Ark. — When a child goes to school, they inevitably spend less and less time with their parents. What if you could change that? In the Jacksonville North Pulaski School District, they are calling all dads and other male role models to become Watch D.O.G.S.®.

Watch D.O.G.S.® is simply a way to allow more men related to students in a school. They provide extra eyes and ears as volunteers and get to be role models in a space usually dominated by women.

In the hustle and bustle of the school day, there are plenty of boys but not many men. It’s that way right now in Bobby G. Lester Elementary, but it won’t be for long.

Brandon Aylett is one of over 50 men signed up to be the school’s first Watch D.O.G.S.®.

“When my wife told me about the Watch D.O.G.S.® program I just knew that it was a good opportunity,” Aylett said. “Statistics show for the most part males aren’t involved in their children’s lives as much, so this program allows for that opportunity for the male role models to be involved.”

D.O.G.S. stands for Dads of Great Students, but you don’t have to be a father. You can be an uncle, a grandfather, or any of any older male related to a student can sign up as a role model.

Each man wears an official Watch D.O.G.S.® shirt while on campus and can participate in a variety of group activities from helping in classrooms, at lunch, or during dismissal. Always encouraging students and never alone with any student.

2nd-grade student Beau Aylett is excited to see his dad and others at school.

“He can walk me down to class. He can fix things. I think it’s cool,” Beau shared.

The program began in 1998 at a single school in Springdale, Arkansas. It now has over 5,500 schools involved in 46 states and four countries. COVID canceled JNPSD’s launch in 2020, but Assistant Principal Kyla Williams saw Watch D.O.G.S.® work in her previous district and wanted to bring it to Jacksonville.

“This allows for fathers or male figures to come in and spend the day with their scholar, spend the day with scholars who potentially come with a background with no father,” Williams stated.

She added, “This will create an opportunity to develop relationships and rapport, but also give our scholars another person to trust in.”

Getting involved is not a large commitment. The minimum time required for volunteers is one day out of the school year.

Brandon Aylett said plans on volunteering as much as possible, once a month or every other month as his schedule allows.

“It could mean all the difference,” he concluded.

Apart from being social with students, Watch D.O.G.S.® can also shore up school security patrolling the halls or outside the building and its entrances.

Interested men can reach out to Bobby G. Lester Elementary to become involved or call your local school to ask if Watch D.O.G.S.® is available for your student.