Jacksonville man offering $10,000 for stolen truck

JACKSONVILLE, Ark.- A Jacksonville man is offering a 10,000 dollar reward for the recovery of his stolen truck.

Jeffery Trent said the truck is more than just a vehicle, it’s a family heirloom and he intends on doing whatever it takes to get it back.

“It was heart wrenching to pull up and not see it there,” said Jeffery Trent, Truck stolen.

Wednesday morning, when Trent pulled up to his shop on Sandalwood Drive, he noticed his 1990 white chevy dually was not parked where he left it.

“Realized somebody took it upon themselves to take it almost like someone stole your dog or something like that, it means that much,” said Trent.

Trent inherited the truck a year and a half ago after his father passed away in a freak accident.

“He fell down some stairs, ended up getting a brain bleed that they couldn’t stop and ended up passing away,” said Trent.’

The truck is a symbol in the family and carried loads of memories, even for the smallest family member.

Trent says his 4-year-old daughter even recognizes the truck.

“She knows that papa is in heaven and watching over us but she also knows when she sees that truck that’s papas’ truck,” said Trent.

Trent said this truck was his dads’ pride and joy, which is why he is determined to get it back.

“I took it over and the last thing I would want is someone to have that family heirloom in their hands and not in my families,” said Trent.

Trent said the business does have security cameras but unfortunately they didn’t pick up the theft.

Trent said he intends on getting more cameras installed as soon as possible.