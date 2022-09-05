CABOT, Ark – A painful plea from a grieving Jacksonville family after their son died from a hit and run in Cabot Friday morning. They’re now hoping someone with answers can help them get closure.

The family of 22-year-old Lawrence Gates, also known to family and friends by his middle name “Gage”, says he loved taking walks to relax and that was what he was doing when a vehicle hit him and left the scene.

In the Arkansas State Police fatal crash summary reports, the incident happened on 29511 State Highway 107 at 7:43am on Friday.

Gate’s mother Amber Hernandez says she went through a parent’s worst nightmare.

“It hurts to know someone left him, didn’t stop and maybe could have helped him,” said Hernandez.

At the site where he died Hernandez says they put a cross with candles and Kate’s favorite drink Dr. Pepper to remember him by.

Hernandez says they only have limited information on the investigation and are turning to the public for help.

“I hope we found out who did this or they come forward or someone hears something or someone knows something to have justice for him,” said Hernandez.

She says she will not give up until they get justice.

“I’ve been a mama for 22 years. I took care of him and advocated for him and I’m not giving up,” said Hernandez.

Neither does Gate’s right hand man and barn partner his step dad Victor Hernandez, who says he would do anything for him.

“I would give my life for him to be here today,” said Hernandez.

For Gates’s youngest brother Alex Hernandez, he says he is holding it together by being like his big brother.

“Just trying to be brave. So every day I won’t be sad about the memories,” said Hernandez.

We are still waiting to hear back from the Arkansas State Police on the details surrounding this investigation.

Gates’s mother says she hopes someone comes forward soon.