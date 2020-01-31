Jacksonville City Council calls special vote after executed death row inmate’s family files lawsuit

FILE – In this April 18, 2017, file photo, Ledell Lee appears in Pulaski County Circuit Court for a hearing in which lawyers argued to stop his execution. Two groups sued a central Arkansas city on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, seeking the release of evidence they say could exonerate Lee who was executed nearly three years ago. (Benjamin Krain/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP, File)

JACKSONVILLE, Ark. – The City Council has scheduled a special vote on a proposed order for Friday at 6 p.m.

This meeting was called after Patricia Young, Ledell Lee’s sister filed a complaint against the City for the denial of her Freedom of Information Act request to release and test the physical evidence in Jacksonville Police Department’s custody.

Her brother Ledell Lee was convicted for a 1993 murder and later executed in 2017. Young’s attorney proposed an order that stated the city would release the requested physical evidence to her under the FOIA.

The City of Jacksonville Attorney, said she as well as the Attorney General’s office do not interpret physical evidence to be a public record that is available for release for public inspection under FOIA.

If this order is approved the city will maintain physical custody of all the evidence, have it tested at a mutually agreeable facility, and share the results of said testing with Young and her counsel.