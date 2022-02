UPDATE:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Crews have cleared the accident involving a jackknifed 18-wheeler near Jacksonville.

ORIGINAL STORY – All lanes are blocked on U.S. Highway 67 due to a jackknifed 18-Wheeler near Jacksonville.

According to officials with the Arkansas Department of Transportation, the accident happened Thursday just after 1:45 p.m. near exit 6.

