J.B. Hunt announces new acquisition

LOWELL, Ark. (KNWA) — J.B. Hunt Transport Services announced on Thursday that its subsidiary, J.B. Hunt Transport Inc., has acquired the assets of a Massachusetts company.

The Lowell-based transportation and trucking company said in a news release that it acquired RDI Last Mile Co. on December 31, 2019, in a transaction funded “using J.B. Hunt’s existing revolving credit facility.”

Founded in 1987, RDI provides home delivery services of big and bulky products in the Northeast United States. The company generates annual revenue of $35 million, according to the release.

The company says the move is part of its continued effort to grow its ‘Final Mile Services.’

“Growing our final mile delivery capabilities is a priority, and the acquisition of RDI further extends our expertise in furniture delivery,” said John Roberts, president and CEO of J.B. Hunt.