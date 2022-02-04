LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The iconic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile has made its way to the Little Rock metro area.

The 27-foot-long hot dog on wheels will be in the metro from Thursday, Feb. 3 to Saturday, Feb. 5., making stops at multiple Walmart stores around the area.

On Feb. 4., the Wienermobile will be at the Walmart Supercenter located at 700 Bowman Road from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. It will also be at the Walmart Supercenter located at 12001 Maumelle Blvd from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

On Feb. 5., the Wienermobile will be at the Walmart Supercenter located at 400 Bryant Avenue in Bryant from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Hot dog lovers can also see the Wienermobile at the Benton Walmart Supercenter located at 17309 I-30 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

To view the full schedule for the weekend, visit KHCMobileTour.com.