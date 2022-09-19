LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – With last Saturday’s move of all Little Rock – North Little Rock Interstate 30 traffic to the newly-constructed river bridge, the 30 Crossing project is about to enter its next phase.

Arkansas Department of Transportation announced Friday that its contractor would begin tearing down the old I-30 bridge connecting the two cities. Those in the downtown areas of Little Rock and North Little Rock can expect to hear occasional loud noises from the demolition over the next 10 months, according to ARDOT.

Demolition will be limited to daytime hours, the agency stated.

The bridge being demolished was built in the 1950s.

Simultaneous with the old bridge being demolished is a new I-30 bridge being built. The expected timeline for the new bridge being open is 18-24 months, ARDOT states.

Once completed, two three-lane bridges will cross the Arkansas river between Little Rock and North Little Rock.