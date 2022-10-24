Arkansas Today is continuing to highlight breast cancer survivors during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Survivor Liz Douglas joined Arkansas Today to talk about her cancer journey. She detailed her experience of fighting breast cancer during the time of a global pandemic and the holiday season.

In November 2020, Douglas said that she was diagnosed after receiving her second mammogram. She went on to share how healthcare providers at The Breast Center at CARTI helped her through her diagnosis.

“I went from mammogram and diagnosis to my first round of chemo within three weeks. So they were on the ball,” Douglas said.

When asked about her follow up treatments, Douglas said, “It’s a smooth transition back to regular life.”

Douglas said she is now an advocate for mammogram screenings, noting that several of her friends were diagnosed early due to making that appointment.