RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. – There is a new top dog at Arkansas Tech University.

School officials said Jerry Charles Young III “took office” as campus ambassador Monday, succeeding his half-brother Jerry Charles Young II, who retired Friday.

The 8-week-old English bulldog is the latest in a line of campus mascots for the Russellville school, dating back to the original Jerry, which was owned by the William O. Young, who served the university from 1917 – 1941, including a stint as interim president.

The original Jerry passed away in 1937, but the school renewed the tradition in 2013 when Jerry Charles Young I became the first “modern” Jerry to serve as the campus ambassador doing so until October of 2022.

In addition to being a fixture at Arkansas State sporting events, Jerry will be at other campus happening and alumni gatherings.

He will be escorted to these events by members of the Arkansas Tech Army ROTC program, reflecting the original Jerry’s legacy of spending his time at the armory on campus with the National Guard.

Fans and alumni can follow Jerry on Instagram at @AkansasTechJerry or check out his Facebook page at Facebook.com/ArkansasTechJerry.