‘It really makes me reconsider everything’: Community reacts after former Danville coach arrested for child porn

DANVILLE, Ark. – A former Danville High School Basketball coach was arrested after police say he secretly recorded girls in the locker room.

Ryan Smith is charged with more than 30 counts of child pornography and video voyeurism.

In a probable cause hearing police said they found videos and countless pictures of underage girls on Smith’s phone.

This is giving former athletes and students concern that those pictures could be of them.

A Danville student who does not want to be identified said she was in Smith’s class as well as an athlete.

“I always had a weird gut feeling about him,” the student said.

Police say the videos and photos found on Smith’s phone appeared to be taken in the Little John’s locker room.

“I experienced every single emotion. It also really made me think about every single interaction I had with him or my peers,” She said.

The former athlete says hearing the news made her stomach turn.

“It honestly, it grossed me out a lot,” She said.

She said the worst part is that she doesn’t know if she or any of her teammates could be the girls in the pictures.

“All of my friends have recalled moments where they changed in the dressing room so it’s really scary,” She said.

Now, the student says going in any bathroom or locker room gives her second thoughts.

“It really makes me reconsider everything, watch my surroundings a lot better,” She said.

She’s relieved police found the images when they did.

“Because you know I knew that he wouldn’t physically be around any of the students anymore, any underage girls,” She said.

Thursday, he bonded out on a $500,000 bond. He will have a plea arraignment hearing on August 5th.