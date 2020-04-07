Isolated Severe Storms Possible Wednesday Evening & Night

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Wednesday will be mostly dry until the evening hours when showers and storms develop ahead of a cold front. Late Wednesday night into Thursday morning, storms may form along the cold front as it moves through the state. Some ingredients are in place that could result in a few of these storms becoming strong and/or severe.

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) in Oklahoma has outlined a severe risk for Wednesday across Arkansas. There is a MARGINAL (5%) risk for isolated severe storms across just about the entire state. The SLIGHT (15%) risk outlined in yellow indicates a slightly better potential for isolated severe storms across parts of north central, northeast and east central Arkansas.

If a storm does turn severe, large hail and damaging wind gusts would be the primary threats. The tornado risk is low, however, with any chance of severe weather tornadoes can’t completely be ruled out.

Stay weather aware! Learn more about the forecast by watching the latest video forecast update, click here.