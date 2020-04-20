Isolated Severe Storms Possible in North Arkansas Today

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has indicated a MARGINAL (5%) RISK area for isolated severe storms this afternoon, across northern Arkansas.

The storm threats with any storms that turn strong and/or severe will be hail and wind.

An upper level disturbance is going to surge south into the Missouri Valley and Ozarks. Meanwhile, at the surface a cold front will be moving through the same area. Scattered thunderstorm development will be possible from southern Missouri to northern Arkansas in which some hail may be produced along with a few wind gusts.

