LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Volunteers came together Saturday in the Capital City to help people around the world who are suffering from hunger.

The non-profit organization Islamic Relief USA hosted the meal-packing event at the Islamic Center of Little Rock alongside members of Little Rock’s Huda Academy.

Organizers said they hope to soften the negative impact of rising food prices and food insecurity.

“We contacted Islamic Relief to do it, a partnership between us and them,” volunteer Amrah Masud said. “We want to involve our youth, our adults too, so its parents, students, admins, teachers, everyone is involved.”

About 80 volunteers took part in the 3-hour event. A total of 20,000 meals were packed.