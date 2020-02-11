Introducing the River Market’s newest event: District Social

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) — The Little Rock River Market is introducing their newest event, monthly district socials. District partners will be hosted by the Little Rock River Market and CALS at select monthly events that bring together visitors and residents of the River Market District to meet new friends and learn about upcoming River Market District programs and events in a fun, happy hour setting.

District Social events will be held the first Tuesday of March, April, May, June, September, October and November from 5:30 PM to 7:00 PM. Light appetizers from RMD restaurant and bar partners will be provided, local breweries will sell beer, and local musicians will perform live during the event.

On March 3rd, 2020, the first ever District Social will be debuted at the River Market as a Happy Hour Event and Neighborhood Meet & Greet. Participating partners include CALS, ARK Mod, AGFC Nature Center, and UA Little Rock. Lost 40 Brewery will sell beer. Clayton Nichols will perform.

There will also be partner stations setup highlighting different activities. Hear from the AGFC Nature Center and other groups who do outdoor activities in the River Market District. Learn about 2nd Friday Art Night, upcoming exhibitions, shows and gallery sales from the art/museum partners. Find out what movies and other events are happening at the CALS Ron Robinson Theater and plan your next night out in the River Market District to see live music, get dancing or play games. Lastly, get in the know about upcoming events and festivals happening here in the Little Rock River Market District.

The spring season is finally here, so get out and enjoy it by coming down and meeting your neighbors and planning your next adventure or fun day/night out with the endless opportunities for things to do here in the River Market District. Please feel free to get social and post your district events at http://www.RiverMarket.info/events.