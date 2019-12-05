Introducing Simmons Bank Arena’s new Luxury Loge Boxes

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Simmons Bank Arena proudly offers more than 50 events each year including musical concerts, family shows, sporting events and more!
Experience a brand-new form of luxury in entertainment in our new 6-seat loge boxes.
Receive unparalleled service, convenience and hospitality during your event.
Available amenities and benefits include:
- Premium seating inside of a private loge box
- First-right to purchase tickets through a Simmons Bank Arena ticket concierge
- Private loge box ticket holder entrance for select shows
- In-seat service provides food and beverage directly to you
- Delicious nightly appetizer selection included with your ticket purchase
- A loge box attendant and loge box ambassador available for all of your needs
There are 1-year and 3-year leases that are now available.
Luxury Loge Box Concepts: