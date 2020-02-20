Interstate shuts down, NASCAR crews drive through small Johnson County town

COAL HILL, Ark. – It wasn’t your typical night in Johnson County Tuesday night.

In a Facebook post, Deputy Brent Scott with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office says there was a semi-truck crash that started a fire on Interstate 40 westbound. The Highway Department closed the road to put the fire out and detoured traffic for about four hours.

The detour was about 12 miles from Highway 64 to Highway 164. The post reads, thousands of cars were taken on a two lane road through the small town of Coal Hill. The line of headlights stretched completely out of sight.

Deputy Scott says he was assigned to directing traffic at the intersection. He writes:

“All the NASCAR teams were moving from the Daytona 500 race last weekend in Florida to Las Vegas, for the Pennzoil 400 race next weekend. I watched race team after race team drive through my “little piece of heaven”. I would venture to guess it’s the only time in history that NASCAR and Coal Hill, America ever physically crossed paths.

It was kinda cool (for the first hour) seeing all the famous race teams drive through, and arguing with their car-hauler drivers about why I was telling them to make the mandatory highway change. At least until I realized they were the most confused acting of the entire bunch.

Then it dawned on me why!

I was introducing two giant things into their life that NASCAR never deals with: