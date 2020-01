LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- The Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) is warning drivers of a closure this weekend that could impact traffic.

Pulaski Co: I-630 EB/WB left & middle lanes will be closed between Baptist Health Dr. (Exit 7) & University Ave. (Exit 5). The closures will be Friday night (8pm) – Monday morning (6am). Monitor traffic at https://t.co/l1xGNNTado. #artraffic #cnatraffic pic.twitter.com/cvCRh9j3km — Arkansas DOT (@myARDOT) January 29, 2020

Officials say on the ARDOT Twitter page the left and middle lanes on Interstate 630 east and westbound will be closed between Baptist Health Drive and University Avenue.

The lane closures will start on Friday night at 8 and will continue until Monday morning at 6.

