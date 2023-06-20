LONOKE COUNTY, Ark. – The Arkansas Department of Transportation will have a temporary lane closure to an I-40 overpass in Lonoke County on Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

ARDOT officials said the eastbound outside lane of I-40 between mile markers 181 and 183 and the off-ramp to Exit 183 will be closed to traffic as crews repair the underside of the overpass near Carlisle.

Crews will be making repairs to the underside of the overpass, which will require crews to apply a grout mixture to specific areas.

Traffic will be controlled with the use of barrels, message boards, and signage. Drivers are urged to use caution while traveling in the area.

For more information on road work, visit IDriveArkansas.com or ARDOT.gov.