SALINE COUNTY, Ark. – Construction to widen Interstate 30 to six lanes in Saline County will require periodic overnight lane closures in June.

Arkansas Department of Transportation officials said crews will be working in the east and westbound lanes between Highway 70 and Sevier Street in Benton, which will result in the closures, weather permitting.

During the lane closures traffic will be reduced to one lane beginning at 9 p.m. and will reopen no later than 6 a.m. the following morning.

Traffic will be controlled with barrels and signage, along with assistance from the Arkansas Highway Police.

The public is asked to watch their speed and be cautious through all work areas.