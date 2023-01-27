LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Department of Transportation has released its list of expected lane Little Rock – North Little Rock closures beginning Jan. 30.

The closures will occur in the metro area to facilitate construction related to ARDOT’s 30 Crossing project.

Officials said that double-lane interstate closures would generally be limited to 11 p.m. and 4 a.m. with traffic control via construction barrels marked by signage.

Daytime single-lane closures

The I-30 frontage roads between 4th and 10th Streets in Little Rock starting at 6:30 a.m.

Broadway Street eastbound between the frontage roads in North Little Rock from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Overnight closures

I-30 between Roosevelt Road in Little Rock and I-40 in North Little Rock will have single and double-lane closures.

I-630 eastbound ramp to I-30 eastbound or frontage road will have various closures in Little Rock; if the I-30 eastbound on-ramp is closed, then the northbound frontage road at Exit 140 will be open; if the northbound frontage road Exit 140 is closed, the I-30 eastbound on-ramp will be open.

Broadway Street eastbound will have a single-lane closure between the frontage roads in North Little Rock starting at 11 p.m.

I-30 to I-40 lanes and ramps will have single-lane closures at the north terminal in North Little Rock.

24-hour closures

The 6th Street Bridge will be fully closed for reconstruction in Little Rock; signs will mark detours.

McGowan Street will have a full closure between the on-ramp to I-30 westbound and Pulaski County Lane in Little Rock; the on-ramp to I-30 westbound will be reduced to one lane. Signs will mark detours.

Closings may be impacted by weather and the Arkansas Storm Team is cautioning about possible winter weather mid-week. Check KARK Little Rock metro traffic for updates.

The 30 Crossing project is expected to run through mid-2025.