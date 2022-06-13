LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Officials with the Little Rock Police Department said that interim Chief Crystal Young-Haskins has submitted her notice of resignation to the department.

Young-Haskins was meeting with Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. Monday. Her last day will be this Friday, June 17.

She was named interim chief of the department just over a month ago when former LRPD Chief Keith Humphrey announced his retirement and departure, which went into effect on May 20.

In a tweet just before noon Monday, the department thanked Young-Haskins on her 16 years of service and wished her well in a new career opportunity that was outside of Arkansas.

It is with great sadness that the Little Rock Police Department announces that Friday, June 17, 2022 will officially be the last day for Interim Chief Crystal Young-Haskins. Chief Haskins is leaving to pursue a career opportunity outside of the state of Arkansas. The Little Rock Police Department and the citizens of Little Rock are grateful for her 16 years of service.



We wish her all the best as she embarks on this next chapter in her life. Little Rock Police Department official statement

In his own statement, Scott called Young-Haskins an “exemplary law enforcement officer” and said that he was “grateful for her leadership and willingness to take on the position of interim chief.”

The mayor also noted that the nationwide search for a full-time department chief is continuing and that Assistant Chief Wayne Bewley will take over command of the department as of June 18.

“Interim Chief Young-Haskins is an exemplary law enforcement officer who has served the City of Little Rock with dignity, honor and professionalism for more than 16 years. She has a national reputation for excellence, and I am grateful for her leadership and willingness to take on the position of interim chief during this transition. I wish her the very best as she pursues new and challenging career opportunities.



“The nationwide search for a police chief is continuing. Effective Saturday, June 18, Assistant Chief Wayne Bewley will serve as interim chief.” Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr.

