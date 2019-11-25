Insulin costs impacting people with diabetes

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT/KATV) – The cost of insulin has soared in recent years with several Arkansas residents impacted by diabetes saying the cost has put them in a precarious situation, according to content partner KATV.

Amanda Crosby told KATV that she was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes in 2006. She used five vials of insulin each month, with the cost of around $50 to $250 each.

Now, Crosby said people, especially those without insurance, can pay nearly $2,000 a month for insulin and the cost, many times, can lead to rationing.

“You have to find these other cost-cutting things to do and a lot of the time we go without,” Crosby said. “So, you can either stay really sick or go broke trying to pay for it.”

The American Diabetes Association noted that the price of insulin has nearly tripled from 2002 to 2013, with about a quarter of the diabetic patients in the country taking less than what is prescribed to them.

Justin Flores, an official with the JDRF Arkansas chapter, told KATV that he believes pharmacy benefit managers and rebates are mostly to blame.

“We’re trying to find a way to get that rebate back to the customer instead of necessarily to an insurance perspective,” Flores said, noting officials are working with insurance providers on the issue.