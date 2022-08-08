LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The clock is ticking for managers at a troubled Little Rock apartment complex, that will soon have its electricity and water shut off.

On Friday, managers at the Big Country Chateau received an inspection report detailing more than 1,000 violations – some needing to be addressed urgently.

The report is over 230 pages, full of things the complex has to address either within a few days or a few weeks, depending on the severity of the violation.

Almost every single apartment — in fact, 90%- had violations, and the list is long.

The City of Little Rock Department of Housing and Neighborhood Programs sent its inspection report to Big Country Chateau property managers August 5, more than a week after searching the complex.

The inspection even required Little Rock police officers for security because of crimes there.

In the report were 337 life safety violations with 7 days to fix them, and 975 non-life safety violations, which must be addressed in 30 days.

One of the most notable violations was a gas leak discovered in one unit.

In several other units, officials found kitchen and bathroom water leaks.

The report also states most apartments do not have working smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

Officials also discovered no fire extinguishers in the complex, which the fire department requires for each unit.

The report goes on to show sanitation violations in more than 50 apartments, noting that they are infested with roaches, rodents, insects or pests.

Code enforcement’s Daniel Herndon said in the letter city officials also discovered several people living with broken AC units or furnaces, and homes with no running water or no hot water.

Finally, 17 units were found to have broken windows needing repair, which one tenant specifically said was a concern due to high crime in the past.

This report comes just a month after two shootings in one day at the complex. One of those left a man dead.

Also, all of these inspections and problems are happening as people living there have less than a month before their electricity and water will be shut off.

A spokesperson for the city says if the managers do not address these violations by their deadlines, they will be cited and have to appear in municipal court.