CONWAY, Ark. – A new warm, sweet late-night treat will soon be available in Conway.

The late-night bakery chain Insomnia Cookies grand opening is Friday, June 23 in the Westgate Center shopping plaza near the University of Central Arkansas.

According to organizers, the event begins at 3 p.m. in-store followed by a late-night celebration filled with freebies, giveaways treats and more until 1 a.m.

Insomniacs who visit the new location will receive one free Classic cookie and 15% of the retail sales will be donated to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arkansas, according to organizers.

This will be the second Insomnia Cookies location in Arkansas. The first location opened in Fayetteville on Dickson Street in 2019.

For more details visit their website at InsomniaCookies.com.