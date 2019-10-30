Inside Out Dad program, encouraging fathers to stay out of jail

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A milestone reached today by some of the men in the Pulaski County Jail.

About a dozen graduated from the “Inside Out Dad” program.

The class helps teach them to become more involved, responsible and committed in the lives and their children and families.

“It gives fathers a chance to make a mends with relationships that’s been lost with their children, their spouse or partner. Also to strengthen or maintain a healthy relationship with their family during this traumatic time that we’re in right now,” says Antonio Travis a graduate from the program.

This is the first graduating class, Inside Out Dad is meant to encourage fathers to get out and stay out of jail.