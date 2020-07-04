Inmate’s attorneys seek execution delay due to pandemic

FILE – In this Oct. 31 1997, file photo, Danny Lee waits for his arraignment hearing for the 1996 murders of an Arkansas family in Russellville, Ark. Lee’s request for a new trial in a 1999 federal murder conviction and death sentence in Arkansas has been denied, with the judge saying he doesn’t have jurisdiction while noting that evidence presented by attorneys “is reasonably likely” to have led in a different sentence. (Dan Pierce/The Courier via AP, File)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Attorneys for a federal inmate scheduled to be the first put to death in 17 years are asking a judge to delay his execution due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.

Attorneys for Daniel Lee asked a federal judge on Thursday to delay his execution until spring 2021.

Lee is set to be executed on July 13, the first of four inmates the federal government plans to put to death starting this month.

Lee was convicted of killing an Arkansas family as part of a plot to establish a whites-only nation in the Pacific Northwest.