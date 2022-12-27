LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – An inmate was found dead in his cell in the Pulaski County Detention Facility on Monday.

In a news release from the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, 53-year-old Timothy Slade of North Little Rock was found unresponsive in his cell on Dec. 26. Slade was found by a deputy who was distributing meals at 11:39 a.m., the release stated.

Slade was pronounced dead after the facility’s medical staff and an ambulance responded. Slade was alone in his cell when he died, a spokesperson said.

Slade had been held since Oct. 21, 2021, for failure to register as a sex offender in Little Rock. Court records show he had been ruled unfit to proceed by a state medical examiner in April and was scheduled for additional evaluation in February 2023.

The body has been sent to the state medical examiner for evaluation, and the sheriff’s office is investigating.