Inmate escapes LRPD custody while handcuffed in locked station room

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police recaptured a man who was able to escape from officers while in custody on Wednesday.

Detectives picked up Jason McClellan from the Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility brought him to the Southwest Substation to be interviewed about a string of recent burglaries.

The detectives said they left McClellan handcuffed to a table in a secured room to finalize paperwork, but that he used a plastic ID from the jail to get out of the handcuffs and leave the building.

Officers locked down the station and began their search for McClellan. The inmate was located by a passerby, who called in a report of a man wearing a jail uniform hiding a short distance from the police station.

After setting up a perimeter, officers found McClellan in an abandoned house and took him back into custody before taking him back to the jail, where he is likely to face new charges for the escape.

McClellan is facing several charges including first-degree escape, theft of property, residential and commercial burglary.

LRPD officials said they were investigating the case.

This escape comes less than a week after 16-year-old Keaton McGee was able to break away from officers while seeking medical attention following a deadly shooting at a carnival near the Outlets of Little Rock on Saturday.

It took multiple agencies, including the U.S. Marshals Service and the FBI, searching for almost four days before McGee turned himself in to authorities on Wednesday afternoon.

Another inmate escaped from a Little Rock officer back in December when he was pulled from jail for questioning. Greg Brebaugh, 36, was able to run into a wooded area near the Northwest substation before being recaptured after K-9 units were able to find him hiding.