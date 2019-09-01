Injured man airlifted after car accident in Rogers

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA) — A man was airlifted to Washington Regional Medical Center with serious injuries after a car accident in Rogers on Saturday.

The Rogers Fire Department responded to the scene of a traffic accident at South Bellview Road and West Pleasant Grove Road at around 5:40 p.m.

Officials say the accident occurred when a red Toyota Tundra struck a construction vehicle parked on the side of the road.

The driver was extricated from the vehicle and transported via air ambulance to Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville.

His condition is not known at this time.