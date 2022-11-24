LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – On this Thanksgiving, many people had dinner and spent time with family and friends, but with consumer prices up, some people have tightened up on their spending.

Food is plated and people line the room as family and friends gather to share a meal.

“As of right now we’ve fed 470 and we are shooting for 700 today,” said CEO at the Little Rock Compassion Center, William Holloway.

But inflation is taking a toll on places like the compassion center.

When it comes to turkey donations, they received around 200, 100 less than in years past.

“We usually get around 300, but this year for some reason, I guess because of the cost of turkeys and everything it is a little slower,” said Holloway.

According to the USDA, fresh turkey prices are up 6.5% higher than last year, and frozen turkeys have seen a 4.7% increase.

As the countdown for Christmas continues.

“Retailers are aware that consumers only have so much to spend,” said smart shopping expert, Trae Bodge.

“It has come down to a point of this, can I afford my car payment, can I afford to rent, can I afford something to eat,” said Holloway.

William Holloway said with Christmas now one month away, the future is uncertain, but he remains hopeful that they will see continued donations.

So, they can continue to spread the holiday cheer.

“We are going to have to have a lot of food because for thanksgiving we put out about 15 tons of food,” stated Holloway.

The Compassion Center is in desperate need of donations to help families in need, they really need heavy coats because it is getting colder outside.