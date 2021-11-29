Inflatables bring Christmas cheer to central Arkansas

JACKSONVILLE, Ark. – It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Jacksonville.

Tim Bir has been putting up his over the top Christmas display for more than two decades. He has about 200 inflatables plus lights and other displays. He starts putting everything out in September and is ready to go by Black Friday.

He also dresses up as Santa Claus and is available for pictures with the children that visit his winter wonderland.

He takes donations that go back to several organizations including the Sylvan Hills booster club, the Make-A-Wish Foundation and Wounded Warriors.