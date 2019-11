NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The death of an infant is being investigated by the North Little Rock Police Department after a child was found unresponsive at a daycare on Tuesday.

Police do confirm that they went to the JFK Early Learning Center on JFK Boulevard around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday and found an 8-month-old baby unresponsive.

The infant was taken to Arkansas Children’s Hospital but was later pronounced dead.

This investigation is still on going at this time.