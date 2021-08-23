Infamous Benton ditch prompts fan page

BENTON, Ark. – It’s a hole with its own fanbase, the so-called “Sonic Ditch” in Benton drawing many cars into its watery depths.

But the constant crashes have led to the creation of its own Facebook page, and a group of neighbors dedicated to poking fun at the phenomenon.

The Ditch lies just next to the entryway of the Highway 5 Sonic, with many a car have driven into the drain instead of a stall. The occurrence is so common it even prompted its own fan page.

The hole attracts its fair share of cars. For neighbors like Tyler Jamison, the frequent crashes have become somewhat of a local phenomenon.

“I would call it the mancave ditch,” Jamison said. “It seems pretty iconic for collecting cars over time.”

Jamison stops for a drink nearly every day. He says it’s about one in ten odds that a car ends up in The Ditch on any given day.

The hazardous hole has collected so many victims that a Facebook page was started in its honor. The group has over 3,000 members and counting, including Benton neighbor Israel Alvarado.

“I joined like a week ago and I thought it was the funniest thing in the world,” Alvarado said.

He’s seen endless ditched cars, explaining, “we actually post in our family group chat all the time whenever we see a car pass.”

But Alvarado’s not alone; The Ditch has so many followers it’s become an icon in its own right. And while the city has put up reflective poles to try and stop the chaos, fans of the hole hope there’s no ditching this infamous ditch.

You can check out the full Facebook page HERE