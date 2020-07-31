Independent presidential hopeful to secure spot on November ballot

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An independent presidential hopeful is looking to secure a place on the November ballot.

Jade Simmons, who is from Houston, Texas, needs to secure one thousand signatures to be on the ballot.

She knows it’s a tall hill to climb, but she thinks America is ready for some new blood.

“But we are living in an unlikely time and what studies are showing is that most of America feels politically homeless. We believe this is a different time that requires a different candidate and Americans are finally ready to do something,” said Jade Simmons.

Simmons has until Monday to turn in those signatures.

You can sign your signature HERE.