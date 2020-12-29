Independence County woman killed in Monday night hit and run

INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, Ark. — Arkansas State Police are investigating a hit and run that killed one woman late Monday evening



Rita J. Brooks, 64, of 6220 North St. Louis, Batesville, was found near the east shoulder of the northbound traffic lane.

A state trooper investigating the death says that Ms. Brooks was moving a trash receptacle from the edge of the highway near her home when she was struck by a vehicle that fled from the scene.



Anyone who may have seen Ms. Brooks on the highway between 8 – 8:15 last night or who may know anything about a vehicle or driver involved in the crash is asked to contact Arkansas State Police, Troop B, by calling (870) 523-2702.