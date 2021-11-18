Independence County deputy died on duty following crash

INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, Ark. – Officials with the Independence County Sheriff’s Office said that a deputy has died following a car crash Thursday morning.

According to deputies, patrol deputy Frank Ramirez was involved in a one-vehicle crash while on duty.

Deputies said Ramirez later died from his injuries.

Ramirez was married with two young children, according to deputies.

The Independence County Sheriff’s Office expressed that Ramirez’s death is a time of tremendous grief and asks the public for their prayers.