LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Increasing gas prices are forcing many to cut ties with side businesses that require extra fuel.

Rideshare users say they have noticed a decrease in drivers and an increase in prices in the last few weeks.

“If they have to go 15 minutes, likely your ride is going to be a $7 ride, they are going to get $3 out of it. With the wear and tear on the car, the gas prices, it’s just not worth it for them,” said rideshare app user Sharon Giovinazzo.

Giovinazzo and Eric Yarberry say they depend on rideshare apps like Uber and Lyft to get from place to place on time. Both are visually impaired.

“Back when uber first came onto the platform, all of a sudden I didn’t have to plan my life 24 – 48 hours ahead of time,” said Giovinazzo.

Giovinazzo says rideshare companies made it easy to stay independent without fear of asking for a ride or waiting for public transportation.

“I’m kind of reverting back to the stone age, it feels like,” said Giovinazzo.

Giovinazzo and Yarberry say in the past couple of weeks they have noticed fewer drivers on rideshare apps, likely due to rising gas prices.

“On either one of the apps you can pull up and one will say limited ability,” said Giovinazzo. “On the other one, it will just say no cars available.”

Both say fewer drivers mean longer wait times and higher prices.

“I will just assume it’s going to be 30 minutes before I get picked up and that’s on the short end,” said Yarberry.

“The other day for a $7.58 ride, it was over $47 on the other platforms,” said Giovinazzo.

Both say because of their disability they have few options for transportation.

“Not being able to access a car on either one of the platforms I’ve literally walked the 2 ½ miles home with my guide dog before and I did it one time in the rain because there was just no other way to go,” said Giovinazzo.

Yarberry says he has gone back to taking cabs from place to place if he’s on a time crunch.

Uber announced beginning Wednesday the company will charge 45-55 cents more per ride to help supplement fuel costs. All the extra funds are expected to go back to the drivers.

The surcharge will stay in effect for the next 60 days.

Giovinazzo and Yarberry say they would be willing to pay the extra charge if it means more drivers on the road.