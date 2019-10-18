Inclined sleepers for infants called dangerous in Arkansas study

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Some infant beds could be putting children at risk says a new study done in Little Rock that’s calling the design dangerous and deadly.

The beds are inclined sleepers. Just this year, Fisher-Price issued a massive recall of its Rock ‘n Play.

We spoke with researchers who conducted the study. One local doctor was asked to pinpoint the flaw and determine if it was the design or the user.

Now, she could be part of something even bigger when it comes to infant safety.

“They could choke in the middle of the night and you won’t know,” says Mya Graham, parent.

She won’t forget the warning she got from her doctor to keep her son out of beds like these. It puts babies on an incline and has been linked to at least 59 deaths.

“I didn’t buy anything extra other than the bassinet,” Graham says.

Now, there’s some weight behind that advice.

“We had 10 babies included in the study,” explains Dr. Erin Mannen, UAMS Assistant Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery.

She and a team of researchers have been using a lab in Little Rock to study what happens to babies when they’re left in beds with an incline.

“Infants are moving and using their muscles different in these inclined sleep products,” says Dr. Mannen.

It’s not a good different, according to the findings.

“It’s potentially easier for babies to move and then roll,” she continues.

One crib shows just how steep some infant sleepers are with an angle they call dangerous.

“When they’re stuggling trying to lift their head to get into a safe position, that potentially led to some of the suffocation,” Dr. Mannen says.

That answer has a federal safety commission weighing new safety rules.

One lawyer says this can’t be ignored.

“Those who right now don’t know that they have a product in their home that is dangerous to their child,” says Denise Hoggard, lawyer.

For moms like Graham there’s no taking risk with her child’s safety.

“Definitely do research on stuff like that,” she advises.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission is proposing banning all inclined sleepers. It’s expected to vote on that next week.