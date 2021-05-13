‘In Da Club’: 50 Cent visits Little Rock liquor store, nightclub

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Rapper 50 Cent is paying a visit to Little Rock and North Little Rock Thursday.

He’s here in downtown Little Rock now, @50cent just pulled up to Warehouse Liquor for a meet & greet. pic.twitter.com/aCItMWyFz0 — Alexis Wainwright (@AWainwrightTV) May 13, 2021

First, the “In Da Club” rapper will visit north of the river at Warehouse Liquor Market in North Little Rock Thursday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The rapper will also host “Thirsty Thursday” at Empire at 9 p.m.

50 Cent is visiting Little Rock to promote Branson Cognac.