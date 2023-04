LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – With the start of spring comes a lot of rain and lot of fresh vegetables.

Garver Wellness program manager Whitney Gorsegner stopped by KARK 4 News to share some tips on how and why people should refresh their work lunches with spring produce.

Gorsegner said eating fresh vegetables is important for good digestive health and keeping people healthy in the long run.

She also said that salads are a great route for preparing a quick, easy and healthy lunch for a long workday.