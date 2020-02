LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- It’s National Pancake Day!

You can get a free short stack of buttermilk pancakes at IHOP on Tuesday.

Any donations that are made will go to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, which includes Arkansas Children’s Hospital.

IHOP will also be giving out IHOP-branded bikes, scooters, jackets and even the chance to win free pancakes for life.

The deal runs until 7 p.m. today.