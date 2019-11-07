Ideas for U of A’s sesquicentennial due Nov. 8, can be submitted online

Courtesy of Charlie Alison. Alumnus James Lafayette Reed purchased a “penny-farthing” bicycle in the late 19th century, long before the U of A was recognized as a “Bicycle Friendly University.” The university is seeking ideas for projects and programs that connect its history with its future.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (News release) – The University of Arkansas Sesquicentennial Planning Team encourages the campus community to submit ideas for sesquicentennial events and activities by Friday, Nov. 8, to allow for review as a part of the second idea review cycle of the planning process. The university will celebrate its 150th anniversary in 2021.

Ten specialized working groups are helping plan projects and events for the sesquicentennial, and will begin to review the ideas submitted from campus next week.

The third and final idea review cycle of the sesquicentennial planning phase is tentatively planned to conclude in early 2020.

More information about the planning process is available online at 150planning.uark.edu.

The year-long commemoration will begin Jan. 1, 2021, building momentum to late March, when the university was founded in 1871, and continuing through the fall semester and ending in early 2022. A celebration of the 150th anniversary of the university’s first day of classes on Jan. 22, 2022, will mark the sesquicentennial’s official conclusion.