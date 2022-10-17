“I wanted top-tier healthcare.” Those are the words that breast cancer survivor Tammy Pierce said when describing her experience with treating breast cancer.

Pierce joined Arkansas Today to share her story. She explained how she navigated through her journey of diagnosis and treatment.

Pierce is among about one in eight women in the U.S. that experts say will develop invasive breast cancer over the course of their lives. When describing her experience at The Breast Center at CARTI, she said that the healthcare providers provided top-tier quality.

Pierce said that she has received results saying that she is cancer-free.