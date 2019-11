MAYFLOWER, Ark. (News release) — If you’re looking for a place to sight in your rifle or knock the rust off your shotgunning skills before duck season opens, the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission’s Dr. James E. Moore Jr. Camp Robinson Firing Range has a special deal to promote license sales and shooting sports. Any customer who purchases a hunting license at the range will receive free passes to shoot.

Grant Tomlin, AGFC Assistant Chief of Education, says the range recently added the ability to sell hunting licenses onsite to make it more convenient for hunters who frequent the range.