CABOT, ARK. – Wednesday marked the second day in the trial of former Lonoke County deputy Michael Davis, who was charged with manslaughter for the death of 17-year-old Hunter Brittain.

The judge opened the court by stating that she had heard someone from Tuesday speaking to a witness who was set to testify Wednesday. In response, the judge ordered that everyone be dismissed by rows, separately and will no longer be allowed to congregate in front of the building or hallways.

The court watched camera footage from Deputy Nathan Rice, who was called by Davis and arrived instantly after shots were fired by Davis. The video opens with a “shots fired” call over the radio.

The video also shows Rice pulling up to the scene and demanding Brittian’s friend, Jordan King, to put his hands up and not move. Rice then directs King to lift up his shirt and put his hands behind his back. The officer preceded to put King in handcuffs and in the back of his patrol car.

The video cuts off after King cleared the passenger side of Hunter’s truck and walked around to the driver’s side, ending right before Hunter is seen.

The court also saw photos of the crime scene including a close-up of the jug of oil that Brittain was said to be holding, pools of blood, shell casings and Brittain’s shoe which had come off.

Five days after the shooting, Davis was interviewed by authorities and the court also viewed the footage detailing the night from Davis’ perspective.

Davis told the court that he was en route to assist Deputy Rice with a call when he saw Hunter’s smoking truck stopped in the road with its reverse lights on.

Davis then says he waited in a church parking lot to watch the trick pass to run the tags. He said that he was worried that the truck was stolen because it was beaten up and driving “strangely.”

This is when Davis said he called Deputy Rice.

Davis said he turned his lights on and that’s when Brittain pulled into oncoming traffic, stopped and sped off to turn into an auto body parking lot.

As Davis explained the night to the court, he got emotional but continued by saying that Brittain jumped out of his truck and immediately began “digging” in the back of his truck.

Davis said he told Brittain to “stay in the vehicle, get back in the vehicle, show me your hands” multiple times, but Brittain “didn’t say a word.”

Davis told the court in tears, “He wasn’t complying… I thought he was going to kill me.”

Davis said that once he and Rice detain Jordan and cleared the truck, he went back to his truck to get gloves to give aid to Brittain. Davis said before he could help, a Cabot officer pulled him from the scene.

Amid the shooting and Davis’ charges, he said to the court “I made a promise to my wife and daughter that I’m coming home.”