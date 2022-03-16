LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock Lyft driver Godwin Ohani said his car was returned to him after a man who attacked him stole it on March 5. The robber left evidence now being used in the investigation, according to a police report.

Ohani said he was nearly choked to death at a Taco Bueno parking lot after giving a ride to a man called “T” on the Lyft app. After passing out, he awoke to find his phone, wallet and car were missing.

“You can’t run the risk of killing somebody because you want to steal their car,” Ohani said.

Though his phone and wallet are still missing, Ohani said his silver Toyota Camry was discovered by police at a North Little Rock Exxon gas station with the key inside. The thief seemingly fled the scene after leaving it, he said. A police report showed it was found on March 13.

“I just prayed,” Ohani said. “I was like, ‘Whatever happens, I’ll take it.’ I didn’t know my car would be recovered.”

The car was filled with garbage, empty whiskey bottles and ash, Ohani said. Most importantly, the Lyft driver recovered identifying evidence now being used by authorities, including a wallet, phone, birth certificate and phone plan documents.

The name on each identifier matched the name of the lone suspect listed in the police report. Nobody is charged with a crime at the time of publication.

“I don’t like calling names, but I think he’s a moron,” Ohani said. “I know that [evidence] will help in the investigation.”

Ohani said it’s a miracle to get the car back, though it sustained damage to its alignment, tires and taillights. He said he doesn’t know whether he’ll drive for Lyft again.

“I want to get this car in order, then think about what to do with my life,” Ohani said.



