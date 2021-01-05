‘I did it’: Police say NLR man admits to shooting at West Little Rock apartment complex

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Little Rock police say a North Little Rock man admitted to shooting another man at a West Little Rock apartment complex Monday afternoon.

Little Rock police say Jacob Derrick, 24, faces first-degree battery and violation of an order of protection charges after the shooting at Ayla Drive just after 2 p.m.

According to a police report released by the LRPD Tuesday, officers found Derrick standing inside the apartment complex gate with his hands above his head.

Officers say in the report they asked Derrick if he had been involved in the shooting, and Derrick replied, “I did it.”

Police took Derrick into custody.

According to the report, officers found the victim in front of Building B. According to the officers, the victim was shot in the abdomen and both arms.

A woman told police the victim approached Derrick, three children and her as they pulled in the parking lot and began threatening them.

The woman said during the argument, Derrick took her gun from her vehicle and shot the victim.

Multiple witnesses told police they saw the shooting victim physically assaulting the woman and Derrick tried to break up the fight before shooting the victim.

Police say Derrick had an active order of protection filed against him.