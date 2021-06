GREENBRIER, Ark. — Volunteers from the Humane Society of the Delta and Biscuit’s Legacy worked on a big project Thursday in an effort to save dozens of animals.

The crews rescued more than 100 cats and one dog in four buildings in Greenbrier, with the volunteers saying conditions inside were so bad that they had to wear hazmat suits.

There are two houses with cats inside.



There’s also one dog inside, volunteers say it’s never been outside before or even seen light.



The pets have been for at least over two months in this house.

The Faulkner County Sheriff’s office is also assisting with the situation.

